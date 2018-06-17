Hopkinsville homeowner detains burglary suspect until police arrive

After being assaulted by a man believed to be burglarizing their home, a Hopkinsville couple was able to keep their attacker at bay until police arrived.

According to WTOP, Hopkinsville Police responding to a burglary in progress early Sunday morning on the 220 block of Princeton Road.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old James Brandon Mullen of Hopkinsville restrained by the homeowner, 52-year-old Loretta Delaney.

Delaney told officials that Mullen entered their home, assaulted him and a female inside, and attempted to flee before he was restrained.

Police say Mullen also allegedly dropped a small bag of methamphetamine during the altercation.

Mullen was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and possession of meth. He is being held at the Christian County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

It's unclear exactly how the homeowner managed to overtake his attacker.

