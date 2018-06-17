Hopkinsville homeowner detains burglary suspect until police arr - WSMV News 4

Hopkinsville homeowner detains burglary suspect until police arrive

Posted: Updated:
James Brandon Mullen (Courtesy: Christian County Jail) James Brandon Mullen (Courtesy: Christian County Jail)
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -

After being assaulted by a man believed to be burglarizing their home, a Hopkinsville couple was able to keep their attacker at bay until police arrived. 

According to WTOP, Hopkinsville Police responding to a burglary in progress early Sunday morning on the 220 block of Princeton Road. 

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old James Brandon Mullen of Hopkinsville restrained by the homeowner, 52-year-old Loretta Delaney. 

Delaney told officials that Mullen entered their home, assaulted him and a female inside, and attempted to flee before he was restrained. 

Police say Mullen also allegedly dropped a small bag of methamphetamine during the altercation. 

Mullen was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and possession of meth. He is being held at the Christian County Jail on a $250,000 bond. 

It's unclear exactly how the homeowner managed to overtake his attacker. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.