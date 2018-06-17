Columbia Police searching for juvenile escapee, potential accomplice

The vehicle used to facilitate this escape is believed to be a newer (about 2014 year model) Chevrolet Camaro similar to that as pictured in this update. (Columbia Police Department)

Walter Robinson, 17, and Carmen Bessire, 19, are wanted by police after Robinson escaped from a state juvenile facility in Columbia. (Columbia Police Department)

After a juvenile escaped custody on Friday, police have expanded their search for him and are now looking for a female they think helped him escape.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say 17-year-old Walter Robinson faked an illness in order to escape the custody of an officer at the Middle Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center on Trotwood Avenue in Columbia on Friday.

Robinson was last seen getting into a newer-model black Chevrolet Camaro.

Robinson is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and 140 pounds.

Police believe that car belongs to Carmen Joanna Bessire, 19, who was last seen in Nashville.

Columbia Police filed an active warrant for Bessire after their investigation into Robinson's disappearance led them to believe she helped facilitate his escape.

Bessire is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with TN license plate of 5J38K3.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

