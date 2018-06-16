At-risk Clarksville woman found safe

Clarksville police are trying to locate a woman to make sure she is OK after a domestic dispute.More >>
A woman confronted by a gunman right in front of her West Nashville home shares her terrifying story in hopes it will help protect others.More >>
It has been a deadly year for kayakers on Tennessee waterways. Instructors say they want people to have fun. But, they also want everyone to come home at the end of the day. Today at Jefferson Springs Recreation area in Smyrna, kayakers are learning some lifesaving skills.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Robertson County on Saturday.More >>
A woman was shot in the stomach while sitting in a car in north Nashville on Saturday night.More >>
The mother of one of the suspects accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Laquan Link on Thursday night is also facing charges.More >>
Two juveniles are now in custody for stealing cars after a Hendersonville officer caught them in the act.More >>
Cool heads and quick action helped a Williamson County couple save two people in the Harpeth River.More >>
Hendersonville Police are looking for two suspects accused of a violent robbery with a taser on Friday evening.More >>
A north Georgia grandma killed a rabid bobcat with her bare hands. She was attacked in her driveway as her 5-year-old granddaughter slept inside.More >>
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >>
Two gunmen opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival early Sunday morning, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said. One suspect was killed and 22 people were injured.More >>
The victim was on a balcony begging for help and claimed she was being held against her will, authorities and witnesses said.More >>
Viewers who have watched Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2" are taking to the Internet to warn others of possible epilepsy triggers in the film.More >>
A manhunt is underway for three inmates who escaped from a jail in New Mexico with the help of a guard, authorities said.More >>
A Germantown psychiatrist had her license suspended for whipping patients and comparing them to mules.More >>
