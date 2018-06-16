At-risk Clarksville woman found safe

Clarksville police say they have located a woman who went missing after reporting a domestic dispute with a stranger's phone.

Brandi Britton went to a gas station at 2 p.m. Saturday and used a stranger’s phone to call 911. She then told the operator her boyfriend set their Lilac Drive home on fire and was walking around with a gas can and lighter.

Britton went on to tell the 911 operator that she would be waiting for officers in a black Ford Taurus.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man get into an occupied 4-door black car and drive away. Britton was nowhere to be found.

Officers went to her Lilac Drive home, but it was empty there was no sign of a fire. They confirmed Britton's identity through mail at the home.

Britton is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She drives a 2012 black Ford Taurus with a Tennessee license plate that reads 4F50G5.

Police say Brandi contact law enforcement soon after her welfare check appeared on local news and verified she was safe.

