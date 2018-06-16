At-risk Clarksville woman found safe

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office opened a death investigation after a body was found in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Sunday night.More >>
According to the DEA, more than 70% of teens get their hands on prescription drugs from family and friends. Studies show first-time use of drugs and alcohol peak during the summer months, especially in June. On an average day in June more 2,500 teens try prescription drugs for the first time.More >>
Today is Father’s Day. For many dads out there, the struggle and pain of an addiction is weaving through their family life.More >>
Bus trips take patience, but dozens of travelers passing through Nashville were incensed when a lack of drivers delayed their trips by up to 12 hours.More >>
According to the school's athletic department, Phillip Hatchett was hit while riding with a group of other cyclists.More >>
After being assaulted by a man believed to be burglarizing their home, a Hopkinsville couple was able to keep their attacker at bay until police arrived.More >>
After a juvenile escaped custody on Friday, police have expanded their search for him and are now looking for a female they think helped him escape.More >>
Clarksville police are trying to locate a woman to make sure she is OK after a domestic dispute.More >>
A woman confronted by a gunman right in front of her West Nashville home shares her terrifying story in hopes it will help protect others.More >>
A north Georgia grandma killed a rabid bobcat with her bare hands. She was attacked in her driveway as her 5-year-old granddaughter slept inside.More >>
A woman confronted by a gunman right in front of her West Nashville home shares her terrifying story in hopes it will help protect others.More >>
According to the school's athletic department, Phillip Hatchett was hit while riding with a group of other cyclists.More >>
The mother of one of the suspects accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Laquan Link on Thursday night is also facing charges.More >>
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >>
Viewers who have watched Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2" are taking to the Internet to warn others of possible epilepsy triggers in the film.More >>
One of the founding members of the rock band 3 Doors Down is back in jail after guns and drugs were seen in his Mississippi home.More >>
A manhunt is underway for three inmates who escaped from a jail in New Mexico with the help of a guard, authorities said.More >>
The victim was on a balcony begging for help and claimed she was being held against her will, authorities and witnesses said.More >>
