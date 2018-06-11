News4, Tennessean & Belmont holding gubernatorial debates

News4, The Tennessean and Belmont University have partnered in presenting debates between the candidates for Tennessee governor.

A debate scheduled for Tuesday, June 26 for Republican canceled. A majority of the candidates did not agree to the terms of the debate and backed out.

The Democratic candidates held their debate on Tuesday, June 19.

News4, The Tennessean and Belmont University will also hold a debate in October between the party nominees for governor.

If you can’t make it to the debates, you can watch them here.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.