Man accused of chasing ex-wife in truck, firing weapon in Giles County

Jordan Hindman is accused of chasing after his ex-wife in his truck. (Source: Giles County Sheriff's Department)

Police say a Giles County man was arrested after allegedly chasing his ex-wife in his truck and firing a rifle multiple times.

The victims called police Saturday night and told them Jordan Hindman had run into the back of their vehicle several times with his black GMC pickup truck along Robertson Fork Road.

Hindman, 27, then allegedly blocked them off at the intersection of Highway 129 and Robertson Fork Road.

That's when Hindman allegedly approached the victims and hit their car window with his rifle. The victims drove away from him, which is when police say Hindman fired his weapon.

Hindman then reportedly got back in his truck and pursued them onto Interstate 65, allegedly trying to hit them with his vehicle again.

Eventually, the victims stopped at a store on Bufford Station Road. Hindman allegedly began yelling at the victims and hit the driver, knocking his glasses off.

Hindman then reportedly went back to his truck to get his rifle, which is when the victims took off again. They said they could hear Hindman firing his gun.

According to police, Hindman also went to his ex-wife's home and shot holes into two vehicles and an ATV. He also is believed to have damaged her home and several windows.

Hindman was found around 7 a.m. Sunday after an intensive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies. He was taken into custody without incident.

Hindman is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

According to police, additional charges will be presented to the Giles County Grand Jury during its next term.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Giles County EMS, the Cornersville Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the case.

