Man dies after falling off bridge in Giles County

A 30-year-old man died after falling off a bridge along Highway 64 East in Giles County last week.

According to the Giles County Sheriff's Department, James Johnson was on the side of the road waiting for someone to replace his tire when he fell.

Officials said Johnson was on the edge of the bridge looking over when he lost his balance just after 11:30 p.m. on June 7.

Johnson's tire blew out on the bridge while he was on his way to Sparta to attend his father's funeral.

Medical responders found Johnson underneath the bridge. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The state medical examiner's office is conducting toxicology and autopsy reports. The investigation is ongoing.

