Dog dies after being thrown from car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Yorkie has died after being thrown from a car in Midtown Nashville.

The incident happened at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Monday.

The dog died from its injuries a couple of hours later.

Metro Animal Control is investigating the situation.

