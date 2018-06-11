City of Brentwood apologizes for accidentally setting off tornado sirens

Police say a Giles County man was arrested after allegedly chasing his ex-wife in his truck and firing a rifle multiple times.More >>
Police say a Giles County man was arrested after allegedly chasing his ex-wife in his truck and firing a rifle multiple times.More >>
According to the Giles County Sheriff's Department, James Johnson was on the side of the road waiting for someone to replace his tire when he lost his balance and fell.More >>
According to the Giles County Sheriff's Department, James Johnson was on the side of the road waiting for someone to replace his tire when he lost his balance and fell.More >>
The incident happened at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Monday.More >>
The incident happened at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Monday.More >>
The city of Brentwood is apologizing for accidentally sounding their tornado sirens on Sunday.More >>
The city of Brentwood is apologizing for accidentally sounding their tornado sirens on Sunday.More >>
KKR is buying physician services provider and surgery center operator Envision Healthcare Corp. in an approximately $9.9 billion deal.More >>
KKR is buying physician services provider and surgery center operator Envision Healthcare Corp. in an approximately $9.9 billion deal.More >>
After a weekend packed with music and tourists in Middle Tennessee, thousands will be flying out of Nashville on Monday.More >>
After a weekend packed with music and tourists in Middle Tennessee, thousands will be flying out of Nashville on Monday.More >>
The new Tennessee State Museum that's expected to open this fall is offering a chance to purchase commemorative stones for a pathway leading to the facility.More >>
The new Tennessee State Museum that's expected to open this fall is offering a chance to purchase commemorative stones for a pathway leading to the facility.More >>
A subcommittee at the University of Tennessee Knoxville will consider a proposal to hold tuition flat for the first time in 34 years.More >>
A subcommittee at the University of Tennessee Knoxville will consider a proposal to hold tuition flat for the first time in 34 years.More >>
The body of a missing man from Trousdale County was found in the Cumberland River on Saturday.More >>
The body of a missing man from Trousdale County was found in the Cumberland River on Saturday.More >>
This event was for children who suffer from chronic illnesses, disabilities, and special needs. Their families were also in attendance.More >>
This event was for children who suffer from chronic illnesses, disabilities, and special needs. Their families were also in attendance.More >>
A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.More >>
A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.More >>
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >>
A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Dakota is a right-to...More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >>
After years of living near each other, a crocodile finally got revenge on a dog that tormented it for a decade.More >>
A 71-year-old Clarksville man has died after he was viciously assaulted and robbed by three teenagers on May 30.More >>
A 71-year-old Clarksville man has died after he was viciously assaulted and robbed by three teenagers on May 30.More >>
The way the internet is regulated in the US is about to change.More >>
The way the internet is regulated in the US is about to change.More >>
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >>
If you're a huge fan of Dodge or Chrysler cars, we've got bad news: Things don't look good for these key American brands.More >>
The body of a missing man from Trousdale County was found in the Cumberland River on Saturday.More >>
The body of a missing man from Trousdale County was found in the Cumberland River on Saturday.More >>
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >>
A mother in California said her 8-month-old pit bull is a hero for saving her and her baby’s lives when their house caught fire.More >>
Rap icon Eminem is facing criticism from fans after realistic gunshot sounds rang out multiple times during his performance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday night.More >>
Rap icon Eminem is facing criticism from fans after realistic gunshot sounds rang out multiple times during his performance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday night.More >>