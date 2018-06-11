City of Brentwood apologizes for accidentally setting off tornado sirens

The city of Brentwood is apologizing for accidentally sounding their tornado sirens on Sunday.

This happened around the same time severe storms were passing through the area.

Officials tweeted out this message: "Soooo about that tornado siren That mistakenly sounded around 5pm.... someone hit the wrong button. Oops. #ourapologies"

The Spring Hill Police Department responded with the link to an article about Hawaii's false missile alert earlier this year, writing, "Could have been worse."

Soooo about that tornado siren That mistakenly sounded around 5pm.... someone hit the wrong button. Oops. #ourapologies pic.twitter.com/K4ubSkO2po — City of Brentwood (@CityofBrentwood) June 11, 2018

Could have been worse: https://t.co/EyXftu9hKU — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) June 11, 2018

