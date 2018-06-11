Brentwood apologizes for accidentally setting off tornado sirens - WSMV News 4

City of Brentwood apologizes for accidentally setting off tornado sirens

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

The city of Brentwood is apologizing for accidentally sounding their tornado sirens on Sunday.

This happened around the same time severe storms were passing through the area.

Officials tweeted out this message: "Soooo about that tornado siren That mistakenly sounded around 5pm.... someone hit the wrong button.  Oops.  #ourapologies"

The Spring Hill Police Department responded with the link to an article about Hawaii's false missile alert earlier this year, writing, "Could have been worse."

