Busy day expected at Nashville airport after CMA Fest, Bonnaroo - WSMV News 4

Busy day expected at Nashville airport after CMA Fest, Bonnaroo

Posted: Updated:
Almost 27,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the airport on Monday. (WSMV) Almost 27,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the airport on Monday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

After a weekend packed with music and tourists in Middle Tennessee, thousands will be flying out of Nashville on Monday.

The Sunday and Monday after Bonnaroo and CMA Fest are typically the busiest days of the year at Nashville International Airport.

Over 26,000 passengers are expected to leave Nashville on Monday, which is up from last year.

TSA is bringing in extra staff members to help from smaller airports in the region.

BNA has also recently opened two new security checkpoints.

Officials recommend downloading the MyTSA app to check wait times ahead of your flight.

Click here to check real-time flight information at the Nashville airport.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.