Tennessee State Museum selling commemorative stones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The new Tennessee State Museum that's expected to open this fall is offering a chance to purchase commemorative stones for a pathway leading to the facility.

Donations starting at $1,000 will reserve a space on a paver through June 30. Gifts above $25,000 will be recognized inside the new building. More information is available online .

The museum was located in the lower levels of the James K. Polk State Office Building for more than 37 years. The state approved $120 million for a new museum in 2015, with additional funding to be raised in private contributions. The museum said in a news release that nearly $30 million has been raised, with the new museum running on time and on budget.

The new location is on the northwest corner of the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville.

