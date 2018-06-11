Allen, Mississippi St. beat Vanderbilt, advance to CWS

By TERRY McCORMICK

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tanner Allen's double in the 11th inning drove in the go-ahead run and sparked a four-run rally as Mississippi State outlasted Vanderbilt 10-6 on Sunday night to advance to the College World Series.

Allen's line drive into the right-field corner scored pinch-hitter Josh Hatcher, who had walked to lead off the inning. Mississippi State (37-27), which will be headed to Omaha for the first time since 2013, later scored a second run when Justin Foscue drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Rowdey Jordan, who had reached on an infield single. Luke Alexander followed with a two-run single to push the Bulldogs' lead to four runs.

The State rally made a winner of reliever Denver McQuary (2-2), who faced just two batters. Keegan James pitched a scoreless bottom of the 11th to pick up the save.

Tyler Brown (1-5) took the loss for Vanderbilt.

The game lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes, and its start was delayed two hours because of lightning in the area.

Vanderbilt (35-27) had rallied from three runs down in the ninth inning to force extra innings after Mississippi State had scored three times to take the lead in the top half of the frame. Pat DeMarco hammered a one-out home run to left off Bulldogs reliever Riley Self to cut the Mississippi State lead to 6-4. Harrison Ray then delivered a single, just ahead of a tying home run into the right-field stands by Ethan Paul to force extra innings.

In the top of the ninth, Mississippi State's Jake Mangum lined an RBI double down the right field line to plate the first of the Bulldogs' Mississippi State three runs in the inning to take a 4-3 lead.

Mangum, a switch hitter batting right-handed, hit the first pitch he saw from Vanderbilt left-hander Jackson Gillis into the right field corner to score Alexander with the go-ahead run for the Bulldogs. Jordan followed that with a sacrifice fly that scored pinch runner Jordan Anderson, and Mangum himself scored on a wild pitch as Mississippi State had seemingly broke the game open.

That will do it. Dores fall 10-6.



Vanderbilt comes up one win shy of the College World Series.



THANK YOU to our fans for the incredible support this season and on our #RoadToOmaha. pic.twitter.com/IRhNjSQaqJ — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBaseball) June 11, 2018

Heckuva run here at the end of the season for @VandyBaseball .

They fall 10-6 in 11 innings of the third game of the Super Regional against Miss St.

This weekend gave us three unbelievable games. pic.twitter.com/SKoBP5Pmog — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) June 11, 2018

.@TimCorbin knows how special of a game that was: “They can play professional baseball, but they won’t play in meaningful games like this. ... I just wish they would realize that when they look at college baseball and understand they won’t get this again.” #VandBoys pic.twitter.com/gWUUsLnnOu — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) June 11, 2018

Tim Corbin on what it’s like riding the emotional rollercoaster from all 3 Super Regional games: “It’s tough. You’ll laugh about it someday. ... I’m never going to feel sorry for it because it was a time when I didn’t make jack. ... I’ll take this everyday.” #VandBoys pic.twitter.com/aTxCtwkecx — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) June 11, 2018

Mississippi State interim coach Gary Henderson: “Let me finish by saying what a class guy coach Corbin is. ... he’s the best. ... I have a lot of respect for Tim.” #HailState #VandyBoys — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) June 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.