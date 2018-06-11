UT Knoxville subcommittee considers no tuition increase

Police say a Giles County man was arrested after allegedly chasing his ex-wife in his truck and firing a rifle multiple times.More >>
According to the Giles County Sheriff's Department, James Johnson was on the side of the road waiting for someone to replace his tire when he lost his balance and fell.More >>
The incident happened at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Monday.More >>
The city of Brentwood is apologizing for accidentally sounding their tornado sirens on Sunday.More >>
KKR is buying physician services provider and surgery center operator Envision Healthcare Corp. in an approximately $9.9 billion deal.More >>
After a weekend packed with music and tourists in Middle Tennessee, thousands will be flying out of Nashville on Monday.More >>
The new Tennessee State Museum that's expected to open this fall is offering a chance to purchase commemorative stones for a pathway leading to the facility.More >>
A subcommittee at the University of Tennessee Knoxville will consider a proposal to hold tuition flat for the first time in 34 years.More >>
The body of a missing man from Trousdale County was found in the Cumberland River on Saturday.More >>
This event was for children who suffer from chronic illnesses, disabilities, and special needs. Their families were also in attendance.More >>
