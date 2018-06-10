Zoo holds event for children with special needs, illnesses

The Nashville Zoo held a special event Sunday for children who may not always get the opportunity to see the animals.

About 100 children took part in the DreamNight at the Zoo. This event was for children who suffer from chronic illnesses, disabilities, and special needs. Their families were also in attendance.

They all received VIP passes to the zoo experience, thanks to community partnerships.

“The look on their faces just to be able to see the joy that we are bringing to them, the joy that all these community organizations are bringing them-- it's worth a thousand words, and our staff looks forward to it every year,” explained Jim Bartoo, the Nashville Zoo’s marketing director.

This event isn’t limited to Nashville. The DreamNight program started in Europe in the 70s and has spread to zoos across the world.

