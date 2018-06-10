Police investigate car burglaries, thefts in Hendersonville

This is a vehicle similar to the Ford F150 that was stolen. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

This is an image similar to the Chevy Trax that was stolen. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

This is an image similar to the Nissan Titan that was stolen. (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Police are investigating a series of car thefts and burglaries that occurred in a Hendersonville neighborhood on Sunday.

The crimes took place on 1080 West Main Street and Jamestown Place.

The stolen vehicles include:

2017 silver Chevrolet Trax, TN registration #M9176K

2007 white Ford F-150, TN registration #BSQ839

2017 gray Nissan Titan, TN registration #6339H12

Anyone with information should call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111. If you have details regarding this or other crime, contact the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

