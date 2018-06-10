2 arrested for string of car burglaries in Hendersonville - WSMV News 4

2 arrested for string of car burglaries in Hendersonville

(Courtesy: Hendersonville PD)
Ernesha Bullard (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
Sonia Charles (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)
Two women have been arrested in connection with a rash of burglaries around Hendersonville.

Officials believe Ernesha Bullard and Sonia Charles are responsible for two car break-ins in Rockland Park and 15 more in Drakes Creek North. 

They would allegedly peer into car windows in search of valuables. If something of interest (mostly purses and wallets) was visible, they would smash the windows and steal the item, immediately using stolen credit cards to make purchases.

The women were apprehended Saturday after two more burglaries were reported on Saturday night. No details have been released about what charges they will face. 

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Officials encourage anyone attending large events or visiting public parks to keep all valuables out of view when leaving their vehicles unattended. 

