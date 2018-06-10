Eminem criticized for realistic gunshot sounds used in Bonnaroo set

Eminem criticized for realistic gunshot sounds used in Bonnaroo - WSMV News 4

The What Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. (Photo: Andrew Jorgensen) The What Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. (Photo: Andrew Jorgensen)

Eminem, an icon in the rap industry, is facing criticism from fans after realistic gunshot sounds rang out during his performance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday night. 

Fans immediately took to social media posting videos of the performances as well as their reaction to them.

"I was having a good time at Eminem's set, then he played a realistic gunshot noise," said @sandwahhh via Twitter. "The whole crowd ducked, and I've never felt more traumatized and ready to panic. Completely inappropriate."

Fans have also questioned the festival itself, which prides itself on the slogan "radiate positivity," for not stepping in to prevent the use of the violent sound effects or warn patrons in advance about them.

"Bad call on this headliner, Bonnaroo," Brad King remarked on Twitter. "What happened to Radiate Positivity?"

WARNING: Video contains sounds that might be distressing to some viewers.

In most cases, fans say they were terrified only to realized the gunfire was only part of the show.

Fans were even more shocked when the sound effect was used three different times during the set.

Many longtime Eminem fans came to the rapper's defense, saying the same sound effects have been used in his sets for over a decade, including performances at recent music festivals like Governors Ball in New York City.  

While that may be true, critics said the use of the realistic sounds should have been reconsidered in light of the recent anxiety and fear over shooting at music festivals and performances around the world.

Many referenced the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas where a gunman killed 58 people and injured 851 others less than a year ago.

Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers, headlined the third night of the popular music festival in Manchester, Tenn. 

Neither Eminem nor Bonnaroo has responded to fans' concerns about Saturday night's performance. 

