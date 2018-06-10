Eminem criticized for realistic gunshot sounds used in Bonnaroo set

If you’re driving downtown anytime this weekend, finding a place to park may be a challenge.More >>
If you’re driving downtown anytime this weekend, finding a place to park may be a challenge.More >>
The deadliest mass shooting in the United States brought domestic terrorism and country music face-to-face.More >>
The deadliest mass shooting in the United States brought domestic terrorism and country music face-to-face.More >>
Local bartenders said they put the “southern hospitality” in CMA Fest, but this year they claim a new staffing company gave their jobs to bartenders from different states.More >>
Local bartenders said they put the “southern hospitality” in CMA Fest, but this year they claim a new staffing company gave their jobs to bartenders from different states.More >>
News4's Jimmy Carter has been following all the action on the CMT Awards red carpet. (6/7/18)More >>
News4's Jimmy Carter has been following all the action on the CMT Awards red carpet. (6/7/18)More >>
The American, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" outmuscled the acclaimed and sprawling British import "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" for the most Tony Awards on Sunday.More >>
The American, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" outmuscled the acclaimed and sprawling British import "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" for the most Tony Awards on Sunday.More >>
Rap icon Eminem is facing criticism from fans after realistic gunshot sounds rang out multiple times during his performance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday night.More >>
Rap icon Eminem is facing criticism from fans after realistic gunshot sounds rang out multiple times during his performance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday night.More >>
"Today Show" host Hoda Kotb came to Nashville on Wednesday to highlight Blake Shelton and his new honky tonk on Broadway.More >>
"Today Show" host Hoda Kotb came to Nashville on Wednesday to highlight Blake Shelton and his new honky tonk on Broadway.More >>
Country duo Sugarland is coming out with a new album and getting ready to head out on the road. (6/7/18)More >>
Country duo Sugarland is coming out with a new album and getting ready to head out on the road. (6/7/18)More >>
Carly Pearce's song "Every Little Thing" was a big hit on the radio and for country music fans this year. (6/7/18)More >>
Carly Pearce's song "Every Little Thing" was a big hit on the radio and for country music fans this year. (6/7/18)More >>