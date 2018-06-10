Man brutally attacked at Clarksville laundromat dies in hospital

A 71-year-old man is in the hospital with three young teens charged with a violent crime. At his workplace in Clarksville, longtime co-workers and customers are pulling for his recovery.

A 71-year-old man is in the hospital with three young teens charged with a violent crime. At his workplace in Clarksville, longtime co-workers and customers are pulling for his recovery.

Three teens accused in attack of 71-year-old, robbery of business

A 71-year-old Clarksville man has died after he was viciously assaulted and robbed by three teenagers on May 30.

Teddy Cook was working at Super Suds Laundromat and Carwash on Peachers Mill Road when the juveniles entered the store and pointed a rifle at him.

A struggle ensued, and the man was kicked and hit over the head with the rifle multiple times.

While one of the teens continued to threaten Cook with a gun, the other two tipped over a coin-operated game machine and stole an unknown amount of money. They also stole the victim's keys before fleeing the scene.

Cook was transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville and then transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He remained in the hospital after the robbery until he died on June 9.

Clarksville detectives identified and apprehended all three boys the day after the robbery took place.

Two of the teens were 14 years old and the third was only 13.

They were booked into a juvenile holding facility and charged with especially aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. However, additional charges are expected following the victim's death.

