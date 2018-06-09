3-year-old boy drowns in family's Antioch pool

A 3-year-old boy drowned in his family's Antioch pool on Saturday.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Rocky Mountain Parkway.

Police say the child, Joseph Warfield, was being watched by his 25-year-old stepbrother. He was doing household chores when he looked outside and saw Joseph motionless in the family's above ground swimming pool.

The child's father was about to get in his car when he heard commotion in the backyard. He then ran to the pool to help administer CPR until medics arrived. Joseph's mother was also home at the time, according to police.

The little boy was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt where he died.

Foul play is not suspected in the drowning.

