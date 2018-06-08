Body of missing Hartsville man found in Cumberland River

The body of a missing man from Trousdale County was found in the Cumberland River.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Donovan Crittendon was spotted in the river near Hartsville.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Crittendon’s family said he went missing Sunday night around 10 p.m. He was last seen getting into the truck of an off-duty Drug Task Force agent.

Searchers started dragging the Cumberland River, where sources told News4 the personal truck belonging to the agent is submerged. It was located by sonar.

Jessica Williams, Crittendon’s wife, told News4 that her husband was staying at the apartment of a friend and that the Drug Task Force Agent, Keith Holder, came to the complex to investigate a fight between two women. Williams told News4 that the friend went out to smoke a cigarette and that the agent and her husband suddenly left together in Holder’s truck without explanation.

Holder is an agent for the 15th District Judicial Drug Task Force. He began that job just a few months ago, according to Carthage Police Chief Brit Davis. Holder had previously worked as a patrol officer for the Carthage Police Department. People who work for the drug task force report to District Attorney Tommy Thompson.

Williams said authorities told her that Holder gave a statement saying that he had been in a car accident at Taylor’s Landing Boat Ramp. The accident was not reported until some 20 hours later.

Before he was found, Crittendon’s family posted Facebook messages asking the public for prayers and for help locating him.

Crittendon was an Army veteran and a father of two young girls. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

