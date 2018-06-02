6-year-old killed after getting stuck in grain silo

A six-year-old boy died Saturday after he got entangled in an auger system inside a grain silo.

It happened on Ethridge Red Hill Road in Ethridge, Tennessee.

First responders from several locations came to help rescue the child. Unfortunately, they were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The little boy, Shawn Hudson Corum, is from Victor, Idaho. He was in town visiting family this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Lawrence County Sheriff Jimmy Brown said, “Please pray for the family and friends of Shawn as well as the emergency personnel who responded to this tragic accident.”

