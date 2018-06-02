Man critically injured in shooting at basketball court

A man is in critical condition after he was shot on a basketball court on Saturday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Oakwood Park, which is on Bethwood Drive.

The 25-year-old victim was shot twice, according to police on the scene.

No details have been released about a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

