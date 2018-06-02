Man critically injured in shooting at basketball court - WSMV News 4

Man critically injured in shooting at basketball court

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man is in critical condition after he was shot on a basketball court on Saturday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Oakwood Park, which is on Bethwood Drive. 

The 25-year-old victim was shot twice, according to police on the scene. 

No details have been released about a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.