Man critically injured in shooting at basketball court

The crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes between mile markers 148 and 147.More >>
The crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes between mile markers 148 and 147.More >>
Tragedy after tragedy has sent ripples through the Dickson County community. The community is still desperately searching for the body of a 5-year-old boy whose father confessed to killing him two months ago. And now, they are faced with another tragedy – the murder of a husband, father and sheriff's deputy who fearlessly protected his community.More >>
Tragedy after tragedy has sent ripples through the Dickson County community. The community is still desperately searching for the body of a 5-year-old boy whose father confessed to killing him two months ago. And now, they are faced with another tragedy – the murder of a husband, father and sheriff's deputy who fearlessly protected his community.More >>
A six-year-old boy died Saturday after he got entangled in an auger system inside a grain silo.More >>
A six-year-old boy died Saturday after he got entangled in an auger system inside a grain silo.More >>
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in north Nashville Friday night.More >>
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in north Nashville Friday night.More >>
It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Oakwood Park, which is on Bethwood Drive.More >>
It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Oakwood Park, which is on Bethwood Drive.More >>
Tennessee Tech scored twice after an errant throw in the eighth inning to beat Missouri State 6-4 on Saturday in the opener of the NCAA Oxford Regional that had been pushed back a day because of flooding rain.More >>
Tennessee Tech scored twice after an errant throw in the eighth inning to beat Missouri State 6-4 on Saturday in the opener of the NCAA Oxford Regional that had been pushed back a day because of flooding rain.More >>
The body of a woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.More >>
The body of a woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.More >>
The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.More >>
The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.More >>
People who have been around downtown Nashville the past few days may have noticed Bird scooters slowly vanishing.More >>
People who have been around downtown Nashville the past few days may have noticed Bird scooters slowly vanishing.More >>
A six-year-old boy died Saturday after he got entangled in an auger system inside a grain silo.More >>
A six-year-old boy died Saturday after he got entangled in an auger system inside a grain silo.More >>
The crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes between mile markers 148 and 147.More >>
The crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes between mile markers 148 and 147.More >>
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >>
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >>
The body of a woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.More >>
The body of a woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.More >>
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >>
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >>
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.More >>
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.More >>
One dad’s rant about the lack of baby changing stations in the men’s restroom is going viral.More >>
One dad’s rant about the lack of baby changing stations in the men’s restroom is going viral.More >>
Two climbers fell to their deaths Saturday morning at Yosemite National Park in California, according to Spokeswoman and Park Ranger Jamie Richards.More >>
Two climbers fell to their deaths Saturday morning at Yosemite National Park in California, according to Spokeswoman and Park Ranger Jamie Richards.More >>
First lady Melania Trump isn't accompanying the President to Camp David this weekend, marking the 23rd day since she was last seen publicly.More >>
First lady Melania Trump isn't accompanying the President to Camp David this weekend, marking the 23rd day since she was last seen publicly.More >>