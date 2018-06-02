2 killed in crash on I-40 in Humphreys County

Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County on Saturday.

The crash was reported at 6:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes between mile markers 148 and 147.

According to the THP, two people were killed after two vehicles collided.

The westbound lanes of I-40 are closed and will not reopen until 10:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

HAPPENING NOW #THPTrafficAlert I 40 WB is closed at the 147.2 MM while we investigate a fatal crash. Seek alt route. @myTDOT @TNHighwayPatrol https://t.co/0WvwwVr7Pl… pic.twitter.com/ujMWDarMyY — THPNashville (@THPNashville) June 2, 2018

