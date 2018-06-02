Man’s body found in Duck River in Bedford County - WSMV News 4

Man’s body found in Duck River in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -

A man’s body was found in the Duck River on Saturday afternoon.

He has been identified as Mitchell Smith, who was in his late 50s.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department, a TWRA officer saw what he thought was a body around noon. When they checked it out, they discovered Smith.

It’s not clear what led to his death, but officials believe this may be an accidental drowning. 

