Man’s body found in Duck River in Bedford County

A man’s body was found in the Duck River on Saturday afternoon.

He has been identified as Mitchell Smith, who was in his late 50s.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department, a TWRA officer saw what he thought was a body around noon. When they checked it out, they discovered Smith.

It’s not clear what led to his death, but officials believe this may be an accidental drowning.

