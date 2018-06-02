Man injured in north Nashville shooting

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in north Nashville Friday night.

Employees at Slim and Husky's on Buchanan Street told police they heard several gunshots.

When they went outside to check it out, they found a man who had been shot sitting inside his car. Medics on the scene say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, the victim had a brief interaction with the gunman before he fired toward him and fled the scene in a red vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a white mask covering his face.

