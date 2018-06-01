Woman drowns in Cumberland River in downtown

A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Friday night. (WSMV)

The body of a woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.

The Nashville Fire Department said a 31-year-old woman was swimming with her boyfriend when she went under the water.

The boyfriend went in after her but couldn’t get to her in time.

Her body was pulled from the water around 8 p.m.

Metro Police, the fire department and the Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene near Nissan Stadium just before 5 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

https://twitter.com/NashvilleFD/status/1002717376201281541

