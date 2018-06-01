Woman drowns in Cumberland River in downtown

People who have been around downtown Nashville the past few days may have noticed Bird scooters slowly vanishing.More >>
The body of a woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.More >>
The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 96 near the intersection of Highway 266 on Friday evening.More >>
The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.More >>
Two years ago Marine captain and Blue Angel pilot Jeff Kuss died in a tragic air crash while practicing for Smyrna’s Great Tennessee Air Show.More >>
The judge who presided over city court in Spring Hill is speaking out after being fired by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on May 21.More >>
Next time you go to use Uber you may notice something different on the app. A new security feature will now make it easier to contact police if you're in trouble. And in Nashville, Uber is taking it a step further to protect passengers.More >>
A 71-year-old man is in the hospital with three young teens charged with a violent crime. At his workplace in Clarksville, longtime co-workers and customers are pulling for his recovery.More >>
School is out for the summer, but children who depend on free or reduced lunch don't know where their next meal is coming from.More >>
Mayor David Briley was sworn into office on Friday as mayor of Nashville in a private ceremony following certification of the May 24 election results.More >>
The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.More >>
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >>
The judge who presided over city court in Spring Hill is speaking out after being fired by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on May 21.More >>
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >>
The body of a woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.More >>
The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 96 near the intersection of Highway 266 on Friday evening.More >>
An Idaho science teacher who allegedly fed a puppy to a snapping turtle was criminally charged Friday. Robert Crosland is facing one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.More >>
157 new symbols are being added to the emoji library!More >>
The fire and police departments in Huntington, Virginia have declared that they will no longer respond to routine overdose calls.More >>
Police in California have arrested a teenager after they said he was planning a school shooting he called “Columbine 2.0.”More >>
