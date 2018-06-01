Woman drowns in Cumberland River in downtown Nashville - WSMV News 4

Woman drowns in Cumberland River in downtown Nashville

Posted: Updated:
A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Friday night. (WSMV) A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Friday night. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The body of a homeless woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.

A friend of 31-year-old Tamica Johnson says they were on the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium when Johnson went underwater swimming. She never resurfaced, so her friend called for help.

Metro police, the Nashville Fire Department, and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene just before 5 p.m.

Johnson's body was later found close to where she disappeared and was pulled from the water around 8 p.m. 

Police say there was no sign of foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Woman drowns in Cumberland River in downtown NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.