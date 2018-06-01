Woman drowns in Cumberland River in downtown Nashville

A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Friday night. (WSMV)

The body of a homeless woman who went missing while swimming was pulled from the Cumberland River on Friday night.

A friend of 31-year-old Tamica Johnson says they were on the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium when Johnson went underwater swimming. She never resurfaced, so her friend called for help.

Metro police, the Nashville Fire Department, and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene just before 5 p.m.

Johnson's body was later found close to where she disappeared and was pulled from the water around 8 p.m.

Police say there was no sign of foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Sadly we recovered the woman missing in the Cumberland River. Our @NashvilleEOC worked hard to locate her. We pray for her family. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 2, 2018

