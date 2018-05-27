'Active Shooter' video game raises concern

A controversial video game is getting a lot of attention. It's called “Active Shooter” -- and that's exactly what it simulates.

One of the most recent active shootings took place at the Waffle House just a little over a month ago. Four crosses in front of the building serve as a memorial to the lives lost.

This new game isn't the first time gun violence has been used a selling point for a video game, but many say the developer went way too far.

Antioch residents Tammy Thompson and Destiny Puckett say the game makes them uncomfortable.

“The game has me furious. I don't understand how someone can make the game, get away with making the game,” said Thompson.

Puckett said, “It's definitely not OK to just be able to put a game like that our there like that. That's everything wrong with what's going on right now.”

"Active Shooter" was meant to be played as a SWAT team member during a school shooting, but the developer added the option to play as the shooter.

Child psychologist Amanda Gilliam says while research linking video games to school shootings is inconclusive, she does not recommend parents letting their children play the game or similar ones.

“I would definitely be pretty alert and on guard of kids playing this because there is that first-person shooter where you are the one holding the weapon," she said. "That really does put you in an aggressive position.”

Gaming expert Luke Wood says while the game did start a conversation, it's not the first of its kind.

“I think in the current climate it’s going to ring a lot more controversial, but at the same time, it isn’t anything I haven’t seen before, which is in and of itself kind of disturbing," he said.

Wood encourages people opposed to the game to fight back with their dollars rather than their words.

“Your wallet is the most powerful thing when it comes to this type of stuff. Don’t buy it, don’t support it, and it will go away," Wood said.

"Active Shooter" is on a gaming site called Steam. Unless the site chooses to take down the game, it's up to parents to keep their children off it.

