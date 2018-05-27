'Active Shooter' video game raises concern

The wreck happened at the intersection of New Gallatin Road and Franklin Road in Scottsville, KY, just after 9 p.m. Sunday.More >>
President Donald Trump will be coming to Nashville to hold a rally on Tuesday. This will be the fifth rally Trump has held in Tennessee since he began his presidential campaign.More >>
A boat explosion on a Kentucky lake has injured eight people, although authorities say none of the injuries were life-threatening.More >>
A public Tennessee university will become the first higher education institution to accept a scholarship for family of active-duty service members killed or severely injured as full payment.More >>
For one Cheatham County woman, a weekend that should be spent honoring her former husband has instead been full of frustration.More >>
A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of his housemate.More >>
This new game isn't the first time gun violence has been used a selling point for a video game, but many say the developer went way too far.More >>
Country music star Jake Owen's participation in his first Web.com Tour event has prompted a $10,000 donation by the Nashville Golf Open to his namesake foundation.More >>
The wreck happened along Little Marrowbone Road. The car was found 15 feet down an embankment and was partially submerged in a creek.More >>
Investigators are trying to determine what caused an overnight house fire in the Wedgewood area.More >>
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >>
Police say a 2-year-old child has died after being pulled from a swollen Tennessee creek.More >>
Florida authorities say a woman who was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint by her boyfriend escaped when she convinced him bring their dog to an animal hospital – and then slipped a note to a staff member.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued the declaration for all 67 counties in his state. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant authorized the use of the National Guard, his office said in a statement.More >>
Tyler Merritt just posted the video last week, and it already has more than 9.5 million views on Facebook after being picked up by NowThis Politics.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Investigators are trying to determine what caused an overnight house fire in the Wedgewood area.More >>
