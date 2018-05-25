Nashville sees a spike in Chicago transplants

Memorial Day means the beginning of pool season and some of the big water parks are ready for summer.More >>
Memorial Day means the beginning of pool season and some of the big water parks are ready for summer.More >>
There are dozens of kittens and puppies waiting for their forever home at a Midstate animal shelter. Thanks to one family, the price of adoption will be just $10 this weekend.More >>
There are dozens of kittens and puppies waiting for their forever home at a Midstate animal shelter. Thanks to one family, the price of adoption will be just $10 this weekend.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam took part in a day of honor for all those who lost their lives serving our country on Friday.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam took part in a day of honor for all those who lost their lives serving our country on Friday.More >>
Current Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has sounded off on the election to replace him.More >>
Current Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has sounded off on the election to replace him.More >>
More people are trading in Windy City for Music City. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago ranks fifth on the list of Metro areas people are moving from to Nashville.More >>
More people are trading in Windy City for Music City. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago ranks fifth on the list of Metro areas people are moving from to Nashville.More >>
At 5 p.m. on a Friday, you can bet traffic in Hendersonville is a nightmare.More >>
At 5 p.m. on a Friday, you can bet traffic in Hendersonville is a nightmare.More >>
A Livingston man has been arrested following an investigation by special agents in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the TBI. Dustin Chase Rich, 30, was indicted by an Overton County Grand Jury on Monday with four counts of forgery.More >>
A Livingston man has been arrested following an investigation by special agents in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the TBI. Dustin Chase Rich, 30, was indicted by an Overton County Grand Jury on Monday with four counts of forgery.More >>
A new dog park has opened in Springfield.More >>
A new dog park has opened in Springfield.More >>
Metro Public Health Department officials announced on Friday details of a hepatitis A outbreak occurring in Nashville.More >>
Metro Public Health Department officials announced on Friday details of a hepatitis A outbreak occurring in Nashville.More >>
Tyler Merritt just posted the video last week, and it already has more than 9.5 million views on Facebook after being picked up by NowThis Politics.More >>
Tyler Merritt just posted the video last week, and it already has more than 9.5 million views on Facebook after being picked up by NowThis Politics.More >>
Metro Public Health Department officials announced on Friday details of a hepatitis A outbreak occurring in Nashville.More >>
Metro Public Health Department officials announced on Friday details of a hepatitis A outbreak occurring in Nashville.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
A California businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony statutory rape of a child.More >>
A California businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony statutory rape of a child.More >>
A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.More >>
A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.More >>
Tyler Merritt just posted the video last week, and it already has more than 9.5 million views on Facebook after being picked up by NowThis Politics.More >>
Tyler Merritt just posted the video last week, and it already has more than 9.5 million views on Facebook after being picked up by NowThis Politics.More >>
A Northern California couple pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged neglect and torture of their 10 children.More >>
A Northern California couple pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged neglect and torture of their 10 children.More >>
More people are trading in Windy City for Music City. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago ranks fifth on the list of Metro areas people are moving from to Nashville.More >>
More people are trading in Windy City for Music City. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago ranks fifth on the list of Metro areas people are moving from to Nashville.More >>
If you attend the Nashville Flea Market this weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville, you will probably notice a lot of signs and red shirts.More >>
If you attend the Nashville Flea Market this weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville, you will probably notice a lot of signs and red shirts.More >>
As the video continues, the lava consumes everything in its path, including small trees and the home itself, as smoke and flames start to appear where the lava has made contact.More >>
As the video continues, the lava consumes everything in its path, including small trees and the home itself, as smoke and flames start to appear where the lava has made contact.More >>
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.More >>
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.More >>