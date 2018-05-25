Nashville sees a spike in Chicago transplants

More people are trading in Windy City for Music City.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago ranks fifth on the list of Metro areas people are moving from to Nashville.

Staci Brockman is one of those transplants.

She moved to Nashville from Chicago seven years ago.

The city had just about everything she was looking for, except for Chicago-style pizza.

"312 Pizza Company was born out of a necessity to replicate the Chicago food we grew up with and missed,” said Brockman.

She quickly realized she was not the only Illinoisan who felt that way.

"It has become a bonding place to Chicago transplants. When we get to connect with people and learn, ‘Hey what neighborhood in Chicago are you from and where did you grow up eating pizza?’” said Brockman.

Now that her family is here, they are not going anywhere.

They love the lower taxes and the traffic.

“We laugh because we don't think there is a traffic problem here yet,” said Brockman.

Ryland Fisher will tell you the same thing.

“Coming from Chicago, it's a breath of fresh air for sure,” said Fisher.

He moved here for the music but is enjoying all of the extra perks.

“I think life is just a little bit easier down here,” said Fisher.

City planners are also taking notice.

“This is a city with a lot of travel opportunities, a lot of cultural opportunities and places to do business and there is a substantial creative community here too,” said Nashville Planning spokesman Craig Owensby.

They're happy to take the big chunk of the more than 30,000 people that left Illinois last year.

“I’ve lived in Chicago most of my life and I have only ever felt at home here,” said Fisher.

Owensby said the city is working to accommodate all of the transplants.

He said a new transit plan will help.

He said the city is also encouraging development to happen closer together so people don't have to travel so far within the city.

