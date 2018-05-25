Family of 6 escapes massive house fire in Nolensville - WSMV News 4

Family of 6 escapes massive house fire in Nolensville

Posted: Updated:
The flames were first reported around 6 a.m. Friday. (WSMV) The flames were first reported around 6 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)
NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nolensville family lost everything in a massive house fire in the Stonebrook subdivision.

A neighbor who was driving by alerted authorities after spotting the fire around 6 a.m. Friday.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the house on Stonebrook Boulevard.

Police officers banged on the door to wake the family up. The family of six was all able to escape without any injuries.

Officials said the fire started near the back of the home. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Crews with the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, the Brentwood Fire Department and Williamson County Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene. One firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross offered the family assistance, but they are already receiving help from their church community.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.