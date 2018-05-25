Family of 6 escapes massive house fire in Nolensville

The flames were first reported around 6 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

A Nolensville family lost everything in a massive house fire in the Stonebrook subdivision.

A neighbor who was driving by alerted authorities after spotting the fire around 6 a.m. Friday.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the house on Stonebrook Boulevard.

Police officers banged on the door to wake the family up. The family of six was all able to escape without any injuries.

Officials said the fire started near the back of the home. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Crews with the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, the Brentwood Fire Department and Williamson County Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene. One firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross offered the family assistance, but they are already receiving help from their church community.

This house in the Stoneybrook subdivision in Nolensville is completely destroyed after an early morning fire. The family is standing across the street watching firefighters trying to salvage anything they can. They tell me everyone got out OK. pic.twitter.com/BUdkedpcML — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 25, 2018

There’s a big group of neighbors surrounding this family, who just lost everything, offering support and places to stay pic.twitter.com/uGdRa1AR9y — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 25, 2018

