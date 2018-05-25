Family of 6 escapes massive house fire in Nolensville

With another election in the books, some families are voicing the same concern. Ahead of the next election, they want to see a change.More >>
Metro Public Health Department officials announced on Friday details of a hepatitis A outbreak occurring in Nashville.More >>
Police are searching for a man who broke into four cars and stole another one from a Clarksville neighborhood earlier this week.More >>
Police are asking for help finding two suspects who allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint in south Nashville.More >>
A family of six was able to safely escape after their Williamson County home went up in flames Friday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump will be coming to Nashville to hold a rally next week. This will be the fifth rally Trump has held in Tennessee since he began his presidential campaign.More >>
Kesean Hall, 25, was arrested Thursday and is charged with first-degree murder. Hall is being held on $350,000 bond.More >>
Tyler Merritt just posted the video last week, and it already has more than 9.5 million views on Facebook after being picked up by NowThis Politics.More >>
Cyclists took matters into their own hands on Thursday to spread awareness about cars parking in bike lanes on heavily trafficked streets.More >>
According to police, Chester Linebarier III had just entered a curve in the westbound lanes when he struck a guardrail, went across the grass median and overturned his 2012 Nissan Altima into the eastbound lanes.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
William Anthony Moss and Janet Ringer have been arrested and preliminarily charged with neglect resulting in death, which is a felony.More >>
A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.More >>
The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Scott Flitsch, was standing behind the dump truck when it started to roll down a hill and struck another truck and a tractor.More >>
A family of six was able to safely escape after their Williamson County home went up in flames Friday morning.More >>
A California businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony statutory rape of a child.More >>
A man is accused of shooting and killing his brother inside their Nashville home overnight.More >>
An Australian woman has been sentenced to death by hanging after a Malaysian court overturned an earlier acquittal of drug smuggling charges.More >>
According to police, Chester Linebarier III had just entered a curve in the westbound lanes when he struck a guardrail, went across the grass median and overturned his 2012 Nissan Altima into the eastbound lanes.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley declared victory in the Nashville mayoral special election just over an hour after the polls closed.More >>
