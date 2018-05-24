NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

Police said the girl's adoptive father, Matt Barker, unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Franklin Police have arrested an Antioch man preying on women at a Franklin shopping center.More >>
A man is wanted as a "person of interest" in connection with two separate homicides in Clarksville.More >>
A missing Robertson County teenager has returned home. The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Jesse Dakota Young, 16, returned home on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Nashville is about to get a new mayor. The special election is being held almost two months earlier than originally planned, so it's okay if you have some questions. Here's everything you need to know before you hit the polls.More >>
Police said the suspect in a string of car burglaries has been served arrest warrants.More >>
There’s a new chapter in the federal corruption case of former Judge Casey Moreland that sounds more like an X-rated novel.More >>
Bird scooters aren’t breaking any rules, according to a letter the company sent to the city.More >>
The findings of a scathing state audit about the former director of a government agency are now in the hands of the district attorney.More >>
A man is accused of shooting and killing his brother inside their Nashville home overnight.More >>
