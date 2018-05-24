Comptroller's office releases investigation on former UCHRA director

Luke Collins sits at the UCHRA Board meeting on Feb. 20, 2018. The UCHRA Board voted to place Collins on administrative leave with pay at the meeting. He was terminated at a meeting held on May 9, 2018. (WSMV)

The findings from a scathing state investigation about the former director of a government agency are now in the hands of the district attorney.

The investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, which was released Thursday morning, echoes the findings of an ongoing News4 I-Team investigation.

Click here to read the full investigative report by the comptroller's office.

The I-Team's investigation resulted in the termination of Luke Collins, the former director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

The state investigation states that Collins' time sheets show him working while social media posts revealed he was actually on vacation.

According to the state investigation, Collins went on taxpayer-funded trips out of town and out of state, but there is no proof of him attending meetings or conferences.

The findings are now being reviewed by District Attorney Bryant Dunaway.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Time sheet shows government official working; video & photos indicate otherwise | Records: Government official paid to attend certain meetings but didn’t show up | Designed for transit of poor, vehicle used to travel to political event | Embattled agency director placed on administrative leave | Executive director of government agency terminated after I-Team reports | Agency board knew of complaints about executive director 2 years ago

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.