Comptroller's office releases investigation on former UCHRA dire - WSMV News 4

Comptroller's office releases investigation on former UCHRA director

Posted: Updated:
Luke Collins sits at the UCHRA Board meeting on Feb. 20, 2018. The UCHRA Board voted to place Collins on administrative leave with pay at the meeting. He was terminated at a meeting held on May 9, 2018. (WSMV) Luke Collins sits at the UCHRA Board meeting on Feb. 20, 2018. The UCHRA Board voted to place Collins on administrative leave with pay at the meeting. He was terminated at a meeting held on May 9, 2018. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The findings from a scathing state investigation about the former director of a government agency are now in the hands of the district attorney.

The investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, which was released Thursday morning, echoes the findings of an ongoing News4 I-Team investigation.

Click here to read the full investigative report by the comptroller's office. 

The I-Team's investigation resulted in the termination of Luke Collins, the former director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

The state investigation states that Collins' time sheets show him working while social media posts revealed he was actually on vacation.

According to the state investigation, Collins went on taxpayer-funded trips out of town and out of state, but there is no proof of him attending meetings or conferences.

The findings are now being reviewed by District Attorney Bryant Dunaway. 

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Time sheet shows government official working; video & photos indicate otherwise | Records: Government official paid to attend certain meetings but didn’t show up | Designed for transit of poor, vehicle used to travel to political event | Embattled agency director placed on administrative leave | Executive director of government agency terminated after I-Team reportsAgency board knew of complaints about executive director 2 years ago 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Comptroller's office releases investigation on former UCHRA directorMore>>

  • Special

    Channel 4 I-Team

    Channel 4 I-Team

    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.