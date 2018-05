Strawberry Clafoutis from Green Door Gourmet

Strawberry Clafoutis

I pound Strawberries

1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

1 Tablespoon Powdered Sugar

3 Eggs

1 Cup Milk

¼ Cup Sugar

2/3 Cup Flour

1 ½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Pinch of Salt

Oven 355F

Gently wash and dry strawberries. Cut into quarters or halves.

Toss strawberries with sifted cornstarch and powdered sugar.

Divide between 5 -3.5 mini Lodge skillets.

Whisk together eggs, milk, flour, sugar, vanilla, and salt quickly.

Pour over strawberries and bake until partially golden-brown and puffed up. (16-20 minutes.

Serve with garnish of powdered siftednsugar and ice cream.