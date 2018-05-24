Police: Man shot, killed brother inside Nashville home

The shooting happened at a home on Pierpoint Drive. (WSMV)

Kameron Ross, 24, turned himself in to police. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A man is accused of shooting and killing his brother inside their Nashville home overnight.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Pierpoint Drive.

Authorities say a woman called 911 and reported that her son had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that two brothers got into an argument, which led to the shooting.

Kevin Ross, 37, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The suspect, Kameron Ross, fled on foot. K9 units were used in the search for Kameron Ross, but he turned himself in to police around 5:30 a.m. Police said he admitted to shooting his brother and showed officers where he hid the gun.

Kameron Ross, 24, is charged with criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of aggravated burglary back in 2015.

Kameron Ross, 24, now charged with criminal homicide for this morning's fatal shooting of his brother, Kevin Ross, 37, inside the family's Pierpoint Drive home. pic.twitter.com/KawhGXMIMV — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 24, 2018

BREAKING: suspect in North Nashville deadly shooting turns himself in pic.twitter.com/4ts1rOZHxZ — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.