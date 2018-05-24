Bird scooters say company isn’t breaking rules in Nashville

Bird scooters aren’t breaking any rules, according to a letter the company sent to the city.

Metro ordered the scooters off the streets of Nashville beginning on Wednesday after a cease-and-desist letter was sent to the company last week.

Bird said it has no intentions of complying with the order.

The company said it makes sure scooters aren’t blocking building exits and sidewalks, even making riders send pictures to prove it.

The debate took a serious safety turn a week ago when two women were hit while riding across the street.

Police have tracked down the car and a potential driver in the hit-and-run accident. No charges have been filed yet.

The Metro Nashville law department said it's going over the letter from Bird and haven’t decided on a response.

If the city follows through on the cease-and-desist order, the scooters could be seized on Thursday.

Bird spokesman Kenneth Baer issued this statement:

On Tuesday, Bird provided its written response to the Metropolitan Attorney explaining our view that Bird is operating legally within Nashville. We have addressed many of the concerns raised by the Nashville Metropolitan Attorney -- concerns around safety that we too share wherever we operate. For instance, we have required all riders in Nashville to take a photo whenever they park their Bird at the end of a ride, committed to moving all improperly parked vehicles within two hours of reports, deployed safety ambassadors to educate riders about safe riding, and directly addressed the city’s concerns about insurance. As Nashville works to build a framework that allows Birds and similar vehicles to provide affordable transportation that reduces traffic and carbon emissions, Bird will continue to work with the city, and continue to educate riders about safe riding and parking practices as we operate.

