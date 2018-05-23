1-year-old dies after being left in hot truck all day - WSMV News 4

1-year-old dies after being left in hot truck all day

A 1-year-old child was left inside a hot truck all day. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) A 1-year-old child was left inside a hot truck all day. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 1-year-old girl died after being left in a car seat all day in a pickup truck parked at her family’s East Nashville home, according to police.

Police said the girl's adoptive father reportedly forgot about the child after dropping off her sibling at a daycare.

The truck was parked in the driveway at the home on Virginia Avenue for hours.

Temperatures in Nashville were in the 80s on Wednesday, meaning the temperature inside the truck could have easily reached 120 degrees.

The child's adoptive mother reportedly found the 1-year-old in her car seat on Wednesday evening.

The child was pronounced dead after arriving at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.

