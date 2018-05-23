Graduation held for hearing school at Vanderbilt

A graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday at Mama Lere Hearing School at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (WSMV)

A graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Mama Lere Hearing School at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The school is for children with hearing loss who use cochlear implants or digital hearing aids.

The goal is to have all children talking, understanding and reading at peer level by the time they reach kindergarten.

A girl who graduated from the school a few years ago spoke to the graduating class during Wednesday’s ceremony.

“They should never give up and that they should follow their dreams,” said Jaycey Riley, who graduated in 2012. “I really love this school and miss it. I just love it.”

Some of the young graduates expressed aspirations of being teachers, doctors, police officers and even Batman.

