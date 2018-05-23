Teen charged with stealing gun from victim in armed robbery

Ahmad Ghalayini, 16, was charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A 16-year-old was charged with armed robbery after arranging to meet a man on Tuesday afternoon to sell a gun.

Police said Ahmad Ghalayini met the victim, who thought he was selling a gun to a man in his 50s, in the parking lot of First United Pentecostal Church, 7512 Charlotte Pk., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As the two approached each other, Ghalayini produced a handgun and robbed the victim of his firearm. The teen then fled into a wooded area behind the church.

Detectives were able to identify Ghalayini as the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday at W.A. Bass Middle School.

During an interview, police said he admitted he robbed the man. The stolen gun was recovered from the teen’s home.

Ghalayini has been charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.

