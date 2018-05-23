Coffee County Sheriff seeks help in identifying credit card thief

The Coffee County Sheriff's department is looking for a man allegedly involved in stealing credit card numbers. Police believe the man possibly obtained the numbers through a card reader.

Authorities say the man used credit card information from a Coffee County resident at the Mount Juliet Walmart and a Walmart on Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark colored SUV. He is white with a beard, and he could be bald. He was spotted on surveillance video in a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information to the suspects whereabouts or ay other information related to this case is encouraged to call Brandon Reed with the Sheriff's Department at 931-570-4191.