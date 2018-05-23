Police seize over 35,000 pills shipped from Canada

Metro police have arrested an alleged "pill pusher" after seizing more than 35,600 pills of Xanax and Alprazolam being shipped from Canada to Nashville.

Police arrested Timothy D. Watkins, 25, and charged him with possession of drugs for resale, unlawful gun possession, and possession of two stolen firearms. Watkins' pistol was reported stolen from a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent, and his rifle was stolen from the TWRA.

Watkins admitted to police that he sold pills. Metro officers worked with agents from U.S. Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Inspectors to make the bust.

Authorities also searched a residence on Albee Drive where Watkins was staying and found 10 bags of pills and four guns.

Watkins was released from jail after posting the $37,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.