Nashville realtors respond to survey that predicts recession

Everywhere you turn there's another home being built, bought, or sold and right now in Nashville it's a seller's market.

The price tags are steep, but recently the real estate website Zillow partnered with a research firm surveying more than 100 experts nationwide.

Roughly half of them predict the next recession will begin in the first quarter of 2020 and that home prices will start to go down.

"I feel like we'll be able to weather any storm," said Jeff Checko, a realtor with RE/MAX Advantage.

Checko said Nashville is different.

"We're in the top 1 percent, if not, considered the top market in the country," said Checko.

He expects homes in Nashville to be on the market longer.

He said prices may level off.

He does not think they'll decrease significantly.

"As a buyer, I'd be more concerned about interest rates because that's corresponding to a monthly payment that so many people are sensitive to," said Checko.

Checko said studies and surveys like the one Zillow released get a lot of attention, but they can be misleading.

So he recommends doing what Allison Engelman and her family are doing: making decisions based on whats going on in their lives, not in their market.

"Going forward I don't think we would listen to what Zillow has to say just because people are always going to need to live in Nashville. There's schools around here. We're always going to be able to find somebody to rent," said Engelman who lives in The Nations.

