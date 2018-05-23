Franklin considering program that would raise homes from floodplain

Franklin is considering participating in a program that would raise 26 homes from the 100-year floodplain. (WSMV)

The City of Franklin is considering a program that would help families raise their home out of the 100-year floodplain.

“The city needs to take responsibility,” said Martin Dunn, a Harpeth Meadows resident. “When I moved from out of town nobody informed me this was a flood area.”

The United States Army Corps of Engineers has determined 26 homes in Franklin are threatened by the 100-year floodplain.

The floors of the homes have to be raised four to 10 feet.

“The Army Corp would pay 65 percent of the costs of doing that project,” said Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

He said the city is inclined to participate but still has to determine who should pay the remaining 35 percent of the project.

“We have not spent public dollars to this point in raising private residences,” Stuckey said.

The money could come from the city, the residents or a combination of both.

#FRANKLIN is considering a program that will raise 26 homes out of the floodplain. Army Corp will pay 65% - who pays the rest? On @WSMV @ 6 pic.twitter.com/vAtVLJzrKt — Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) May 23, 2018

Dunn’s home on Lancaster Drive has to be raised more than six feet in order for it to be out of the floodplain.

His home and the home of Charles Marston, in the Ewingville Subdivision, were built after 1968.

“This should never have been built on,” Marston said. “The city allowed it to be built.”

Dunn said a 1968 Army Corps study determined their property was flood prone, along with many other properties in the Rebel Meadows, Harpeth Meadows and Ewingville subdivision.

“They did not divulge the fact that this was a flood area,” said Dunn.

Stuckey said the board is taking what happened nearly 50 years ago into consideration.

He said he’s confident the city will contribute a significant portion.

The next council meeting is June 12.

