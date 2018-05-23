Metro Police trainee fired after domestic assault arrest - WSMV News 4

Metro Police trainee fired after domestic assault arrest

Brandon Moore, 26, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault on Tuesday. The Metro Police officer trainee was fired.. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Brandon Moore, 26, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault on Tuesday. The Metro Police officer trainee was fired.. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A police officer trainee was fired after his arrest Tuesday night on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Brandon Moore, who entered the MNPD Academy on May 1, was charged after his girlfriend reported Tuesday afternoon that he became aggressive toward her and held her down during a dispute at their Antioch apartment last Thursday.

Moore, 26, was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

