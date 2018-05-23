Siegel High teacher accused of selling alcohol to students - WSMV News 4

Siegel High teacher accused of selling alcohol to students

Alix Morales, a teacher at Siegel High, has been suspended after claims she sold alcohol to students. (Photo: Siegel High School) Alix Morales, a teacher at Siegel High, has been suspended after claims she sold alcohol to students. (Photo: Siegel High School)
A Rutherford County high school teacher has been suspended after being accused of selling alcohol to students.

Alix Morales teaches Spanish at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

The school district is investigating the claims against her.

School officials said if the allegations are found to be false, she will be paid for the period of the suspension. If true, Morales could be fired.

    Rutherford County news
    Rutherford County news
