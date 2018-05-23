Coffee is outlet for Wheeler to escape music business - WSMV News 4

Coffee is outlet for Wheeler to escape music business

Kory Wheeler (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Coffee houses are familiar places for men and women who move to Nashville with big musical dreams to work.

Like so many before him, music is what made coffee maker Kory Wheeler move to Nashville, but with a twist.

“I moved to Nashville to stop playing music,” said Wheeler, a barista at Bongo Java downtown.

He just wanted a regular job and steady pay, so he signed on at Bongo Java bringing his creativity to the coffee house.

“The one I personally made up is the Beauregard. It’s a blueberry, hibiscus and vanillas mix,” said Wheeler.

But the music kept calling.

“One day I’m making coffee for somebody and jokingly said I want to audition for American Idol,” said Wheeler.

He passed the audition.

He got on the show that makes stars every year twice, but didn’t win and never took it too seriously.

“I thought this was really fun, kind of hilarious and I thought a fun story to tell people,” said Wheeler.

He had no desire for Carrie Underwood success.

“It wasn’t American Idol or bust,” said Wheeler. “It was ‘Hey, I’ll take two free tickets to LA sounds like a good deal.’”

Hollywood no, heart-shaped coffee yes. Wheeler is humming and happy in his Music City.

His background on stage means he’s not bashful.

If you give him a good tip next time you’re at the Bongo Java in the Omni Hotel, chances are your dark roast will come with a ditty or your latte with a lullaby.

