Bones found during search for Joe Clyde were from animal - WSMV News 4

Bones found during search for Joe Clyde were from animal

Posted: Updated:
Authorities in Dickson County are continuing the search for Joe Clyde Daniels. (Photo submitted) Authorities in Dickson County are continuing the search for Joe Clyde Daniels. (Photo submitted)
CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) -

The search for Joe Clyde Daniels, a 5-year-old who went missing in rural Dickson County, has so far turned up nothing.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said on Wednesday that bones found during the search on Saturday were animal bones.

Joe Clyde’s father admitted to killing his son, but won’t say where he hid the body.

Joe Clyde’s mother has also been charged in connection with his death.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Bones found during search for Joe Clyde were from animalMore>>

  • Special

    Dickson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.