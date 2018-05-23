Bones found during search for Joe Clyde were from animal

Authorities in Dickson County are continuing the search for Joe Clyde Daniels. (Photo submitted)

The search for Joe Clyde Daniels, a 5-year-old who went missing in rural Dickson County, has so far turned up nothing.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said on Wednesday that bones found during the search on Saturday were animal bones.

Joe Clyde’s father admitted to killing his son, but won’t say where he hid the body.

Joe Clyde’s mother has also been charged in connection with his death.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.