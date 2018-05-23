Suspect named in string of Hendersonville car burglaries

Brandon Dalton, 36, is wanted on several charges in connection to car burglaries in Hendersonville. (WSMV)

Hendersonville Police have identified the suspect in a string of car burglaries earlier this month.

Police said Brandon Dalton, 36, of Hendersonville, is wanted for thefts that occurred May 12 and May 19. Warrants have been issued for four counts of burglary to a vehicle, one theft under $1,000 and one theft over $2,500 (theft of a vehicle).

Some of the thefts that Dalton allegedly committed including handguns. Dalton has other outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, including violation of the sex offender registry.

Other charges are expected for Dalton.

Police reported earlier that between May 11 and May 12, a 2014 silver Honda CRV was stolen from Belmont Circle in Hendersonville. On May 19 there was a series of burglaries reported in Hendersonville and Goodlettsville and a white 2011 Nissan Rogue was stolen.

The individuals involved in these vehicle burglaries use the stolen vehicles and drive into neighborhoods. They will quickly run from the stolen vehicle and try the doors of the vehicles in the driveway. If they locate a vehicle with the door unlocked, they will enter the vehicle and steal items from the vehicle and if they locate the keys to the vehicle, they will steal the vehicle. They will not typically make forced entry into vehicles.

If you have information about Dalton’s whereabouts, contact Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111.

