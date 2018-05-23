What can people expect from NFL Draft coming to Nashville?

The NFL announced the 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville. (WSMV)

We now know Nashville will host the 2019 NFL Draft. But just what exactly does that mean for our city? And what can people expect?

The consensus is to expect more than 100,000 people in downtown Nashville on the first day of the Draft.

Lower Broadway is going to be packed with people, and with all those folks come big bucks.

Mike Foley is visiting Nashville from Philadelphia, which hosted the Draft in 2017.

“There's a lot of people, a lot of people came from out of town. A lot of people came to be a part of it,” said Foley. “Definitely anticipate delays, traffic and having a little bit of patience.”

More than 250,000 people attended over the three-day period, generating nearly $95 million of an economic impact. Of that, $8 million was state and local taxes generated.

Steve Hickman is a vendor on Lower Broadway. He said, “It would be a three to four-day event, especially with all the amount of out-of-towners coming into town. You got to really plan your times when you come in and out of the city.”

Philadelphia also reports nearly 19,000 hotel rooms were filled for the draft.

David Galvan operates one of the Old Town Trolley Tours.

“If you look at the development of the downtown hotels right now, keeping people downtown, keeping them on foot versus driving their cars, that would probably be a big plus,” said Galvan.

Sabrina Oberlander at ACME Feed & Seed said, “I think you definitely have to treat it like CMA Fest. I think parking is going to be a nightmare, it usually is during those times.”

Mayor David Briley knows Nashville will see at least 25,000 out-of-town visitors for the draft.

“Every year we hold big events like this, multiple times so, we're ready,” said Briley. “I'm sure one of the reasons the NFL picked us is because we've already demonstrated we’re capable of handling events like this."

As far as a community impact of all that money generated, more than $85,000 in charitable donations all were generated from the NFL Draft in Philadelphia. That money helped local schools and parks.

