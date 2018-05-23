Suspect in custody after being spotted near Wilson County school

A suspect is in custody after allegedly crashing a car in Wilson County.

The manhunt began after a baseball coach at Wilson Central High School spotted the suspect coming out of the woods near the baseball field.

According to Wilson County Schools, the suspect was taken into custody but somehow "created a diversion" and stole what is believed to be a police cruiser.

The suspect, identified as Paul Edward Eden, 40, from Trousdale County, fled the scene and later crashed the vehicle. It's not clear where the crash happened. The suspect was then apprehended for a second time.

“The info that was given to us is that he was possibly armed with a handgun and that he had made threats that he wouldn’t go back to jail without having police officers kill him first or for him to take it out on police officers,” said Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Moore.

The school district says only 200 students were at the school at the time because it is exam week.

The high school and Gladeville Elementary were placed on soft lockdown while the incident was ongoing.

One parent said it was a stressful time trying to find out what was going on at the school during the incident.

It was roughly 12 minutes and I'll admit that during that timeframe, I was searching all of the news outlets to try and find any other information that I could find," said Jessica Owen, who has a student who attends Wilson Central. "I was not very lucky in finding it, but by the time I did find something, (the principal) had already called back to say that the suspect had been apprehended."

