3 teen suspects in armed robbery, shootout in Bellevue neighborhood

Three armed teen robbery suspects are on the run after allegedly getting into a shootout early Wednesday morning with one of their victim’s sons.

Police said the shooting took place behind a row of townhomes on Gen. George Patton Road in the River Plantation.

The suspects were driving behind the female victim and bumped her car as she was turning into the alley near her son’s townhome.

According to police, one of the suspects got out of the car and tried to rob the victim at gunpoint. The victim drove into the parking area behind her son’s house and began honking her horn. The son came outside with a gun and one of the suspects allegedly fired first.

The son fired at least three shots and the suspects drove away.

Police said no one was injured.

Police said the teens may have been involved in two other overnight armed robberies.

At 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim was walking on Illinois Avenue near 47th Avenue North when a black four-door car pulled up next to him. A gunman in the backseat demanded his belongings. The victim complied. When the suspects drove off, a shot was fired into the air.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a man noticed a black sedan following him. The driver of the sedan bumped the victim’s vehicle from behind at the intersection of Sawyer Brown Road and Todd Pleis Drive. When the victim exited his vehicle, a gunman got out of the back seat of the black car, fired a shot, and then yelled to his accomplices “get in his car.” The victim drove off at a high rate of speed and was stopped by an officer on Sawyer Brown Road where he reported the attempted robbery.

Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner, who represents the area, has called a special community meeting with Metro Police to address the shooting on May 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellevue Library.

